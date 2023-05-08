Ivey awards $68K to Wiregrass-area police departments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that nearly $68,000 is being awarded to three Wiregrass-area police departments.

The grants, which come from more than $750,000 in funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Justice and is being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), will be used to purchase a variety of law enforcement equipment:

The Headland Police Department is receiving $24,000 to use towards computers and printers for patrol vehicles.

The Level Plains Police department are using the $20,640 awarded to them to replace or upgrade different worn and outdated equipment that they frequently use.

The Taylor Police Department was awarded $23,273, with funds going towards purchasing new weapons for officers.

“In order for law enforcement to successfully keep watch over our communities, they must be well equipped to track and respond to threats as they arise,” Governor Ivey said. “These grant funds will ensure local law enforcement have the tools they need to better protect the public.”

“Gov. Ivey realizes that budgets in smaller Alabama towns do not always afford police departments the financial ability to purchase needed equipment,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to support Gov. Ivey in awarding these grants to support our law enforcement officers.”

For additional information and to read the full release from Ivey and ADECA, you can visit ADECA’s website here.

