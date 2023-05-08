Ivey awards $68K to Wiregrass-area police departments

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that nearly $68,000 is being awarded to three...
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that nearly $68,000 is being awarded to three Wiregrass-area police departments, including Headland Police Department.(Headland Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that nearly $68,000 is being awarded to three Wiregrass-area police departments.

The grants, which come from more than $750,000 in funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Justice and is being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), will be used to purchase a variety of law enforcement equipment:

  • The Headland Police Department is receiving $24,000 to use towards computers and printers for patrol vehicles.
  • The Level Plains Police department are using the $20,640 awarded to them to replace or upgrade different worn and outdated equipment that they frequently use.
  • The Taylor Police Department was awarded $23,273, with funds going towards purchasing new weapons for officers.

“In order for law enforcement to successfully keep watch over our communities, they must be well equipped to track and respond to threats as they arise,” Governor Ivey said. “These grant funds will ensure local law enforcement have the tools they need to better protect the public.”

“Gov. Ivey realizes that budgets in smaller Alabama towns do not always afford police departments the financial ability to purchase needed equipment,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to support Gov. Ivey in awarding these grants to support our law enforcement officers.”

For additional information and to read the full release from Ivey and ADECA, you can visit ADECA’s website here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail
Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police
Methodist Church
Covenant among 193 churches out of United Methodist denomination
Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times

Latest News

Reafield Vester, a man who helped pave the way for the creation of the Dothan Area Botanical...
“V is for Vester”: Dothan Area Botanical Gardens honors man who paved the way for its creation
The News4 team is hitting the road for the second year in a row!
News4 “Hometown Tour” heads over to Daleville
week
Nurse Appreciation Week
teen
Missing Jackson County Teen