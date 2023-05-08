Dothan silences media access to police radio transmissions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At 4 a.m. Saturday, the Dothan Police Department strangled the flow of information to media outlets.

The department restricted access to police scanners issued to newsrooms through a 1995 agreement

Dothan is the latest city to mute police transmissions to anyone other than law enforcement, following a pattern across the country.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny changed the policy citing concerns about open access to sensitive information, despite the department utilizing a closed secondary channel for those transmissions.

For media outlets, access to police traffic is critical, most during breaking news, severe weather, shootings, or car wrecks that impede traffic.

Media is fighting to regain police scanner access, filing lawsuits they hope will force police to restore their access.

In other places, police and media worked out agreements that restored reporters’ scanner traffic conditioned on their promise not to reveal certain information.

Following Saturday’s change, Benny plans to provide a website portal with a list of active calls but has not specified when that will launch.

He will also to allow access to Dothan Fire Department transmissions.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.