Dothan Diamond Classic presents checks to each team that played in the tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Each team that participated in the Dothan Diamond Classic walked away a winner. Each team was presented a check for their participation.

The Classic has free entry into the tournament. Each team was awarded a check ranging from over $1,300 to $5,300 based on the number of games played.

The Classic featured top softball teams in the Wiregrass who got to play other teams that they would not have played otherwise.

Coaches for the teams had high praise for The Classic and appreciate the financial help it provides, but more importantly, it is about the kids.

Next year’s tournament date was announced at the check presentation. The date for the 2024 Diamond Classic is April 8-12.

