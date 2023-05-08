Covenant among 193 churches out of United Methodist denomination

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Southeast Alabama churches are among 193 that officially split from the United Methodist Church on Sunday.

Among those is Covenant, one of Dothan’s largest churches.

According to multiple reports, the vote brings the number of churches in the Alabama-West Florida district from slightly more than 500 to 318.

The religious break comes as congregations split from the UMC amid differences regarding social issues like same-sex marriage and the role of gays in church leadership.

Not on the list is Harvest of Dothan, a congregation embroiled in a highly publicized lawsuit it filed against denominational leaders.

A Houston County judge recently sided with Harvest after UMC leadership asked for the lawsuit’s dismissal.

Here is a list of Southeast Alabama churches that officially disaffiliated on Sunday.

Alabama

Ariton

Asbury

Bethel

Clayton

Clopton

Cloverdale

Columbia

Cottonwood

Covenant

Denton Road

Edwin

Enterprise First

Grimes

Haleburg

Hartford

Headland

Heritage Methodist

Kinston

Mt. Zion

New Brockton

Pleasant Ridge Enterprise

Pleasant Ridge-Ariton

Pondtown

Rocky Mount

Skipperville

Webb

Wesley Chapel

