Child care providers encouraged to apply for DHR grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) on Monday announced another round of grants supporting child care providers and the families they serve.

Starting Friday, May 12, DHR will accept applications for Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care grants, which aim to reinforce the recovering child care industry in Alabama.

The deadline to apply is June 16. Applicants who qualify will receive $2,000 for each daytime child care slot, which is double the original grant amount.

“These grants are another key step toward resolving the complex challenges facing the child care industry,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “Although some obstacles remain, we are making steady progress thanks to our valuable partnerships with child care providers, advocates and policymakers.”

Allowable grant expenditures include employee pay, facility maintenance and purchases of classroom materials, cleaning supplies and meals.

Providers can also use the funds to offer tuition relief to families.

To qualify, providers must be licensed and operating in good standing with DHR at the time they apply and receive a grant.

They must also remain in operation for at least one year after a grant is awarded.

The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications and other important information is available here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.