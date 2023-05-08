Bonifay City Council votes to fill positions at Police Department

Bonifay Police Department temporarily suspends operations
Bonifay Police Department temporarily suspends operations(None)
By Allison Baker and Victoria Scott
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After the future of Bonifay’s Police Department was in question, city council members voted unanimously to fill open positions at a meeting on Monday.

At a special meeting on Friday, the Bonifay City Council voted to temporarily suspend operations at the police department. The move came after the police chief sent in his resignation letter. Also, the assistant police chief recently passed away and SGT. Jody Long was fired. Council members said the department was basically down to a skeleton crew. Last week, the remaining officers were placed on administrative leave with pay and were asked to turn in their badges, equipment, guns, and cars on Friday.

However, city officials took the next step in filling the void at Monday’s council meeting. Bonifay City Council Members voted to fill the department’s open positions within a certain time period.

“Tonight, the Mayor recommended that we take 30 days,” Bonifay City Clerk Rickey Callahan said. “We advertise for a new chief, a new assistant chief, and a police officer to get us back in full force.”

The city council unanimously agreed with the recommendation. City officials said it’s the best route to take at this point.

“This will allow us to keep our good employees,” Callahan said. “They felt like they were maybe being mistreated because they had been suspended, although they were suspended with pay, or put on administrative leave pay. But, this allows us to walk up to those officers tonight and say, you still have a job with the Bonifay Police Department.”

The City Clerk confirmed the remaining three Bonifay Police Officers will still be paid in the interim.

In the meantime, Callahan said the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office will continue to oversee law enforcement in the city.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Methodist Church
Covenant among 193 churches out of United Methodist denomination
Police Scanner
Dothan silences media access to police radio transmissions

Latest News

Antonio Perez McBride Dothan city jail booking photo
Dothan man attempts to kidnap child
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2007 file photo, Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others...
Possible writers’ strike could have major impact on Georgia film industry
Primary care providers and community leaders across Alabama have launched a statewide action...
Alabama launches statewide action plan to eliminate cervical cancer
D. Smooth (left), a 25-year-old Montgomery resident and Birmingham native, and 15-year-old ...
2 Montgomery singers advance to live semifinals on ‘The Voice’
JCSO is currently trying to locate 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.
Family of missing Jackson County woman speaks out