ACE of Dothan wins big!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a year of preparation, Ace of Dothan finished first in the summit championships.

The team consisted of girls, ages 14 to 19, from all across the wiregrass. This particular championship in Orlando is the pinnacle for junior and senior cheer teams across the nation.

The first-place finish in senior open level 5 is the first in ace cheer history.

The owner of Ace of Dothan says the moment the team heard their name called was surreal.

The Ace Cheer Company will begin getting ready for next year’s competition at the end of May starting with tryouts.

