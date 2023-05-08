ACE of Dothan wins big!

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a year of preparation, Ace of Dothan finished first in the summit championships.

The team consisted of girls, ages 14 to 19, from all across the wiregrass. This particular championship in Orlando is the pinnacle for junior and senior cheer teams across the nation.

The first-place finish in senior open level 5 is the first in ace cheer history.

The owner of Ace of Dothan says the moment the team heard their name called was surreal.

The Ace Cheer Company will begin getting ready for next year’s competition at the end of May starting with tryouts.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail
Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police
Methodist Church
Covenant among 193 churches out of United Methodist denomination
Barely more than two years until Dothan elects its next mayor it is not too early to speculate...
Six possible candidates for Dothan mayor

Latest News

cheer
ACE Cheer of Dothan Wins big
Lewis signed with the Boll Weevils.
On the dotted line: Lewis signs with ESCC
Lewis signed with the Boll Weevils.
On the dotted line: Lewis inks with ESCC
Brookshire will continue his career at Andrew College.
On the dotted line: Brookshire inks with Andrew