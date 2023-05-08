$10,000 bond set for woman charged with abusing her elderly mother

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge set a $10,000 bond for a woman accused in the alleged abuse of her mother who police say suffered serious injuries.

A judicial source confirmed the bond amount to News4.

Ozark police charged Wendy Woodham, 58, with Elderly Abuse and Neglect early Saturday after her mother was found injured at her home.

Chief Charles Ward said police found the 81-year-old victim on the floor needing medical treatment and paramedics rushed the elderly woman to a hospital with injuries Ward described as critical.

He said additional charges are possible.

As of 11:00 Monday morning, Woodham had not posted the $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

