$10,000 bond set for woman charged with abusing her elderly mother

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward said police found the 81-year-old victim on the floor needing medical treatment and paramedics rushed the elderly woman to a hospital with injuries Ward described as critical.
Wend Williams booking photo from Dale County Jail
Wend Williams booking photo from Dale County Jail(Dale County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge set a $10,000 bond for a woman accused in the alleged abuse of her mother who police say suffered serious injuries.

A judicial source confirmed the bond amount to News4.

Ozark police charged Wendy Woodham, 58, with Elderly Abuse and Neglect early Saturday after her mother was found injured at her home.

Chief Charles Ward said police found the 81-year-old victim on the floor needing medical treatment and paramedics rushed the elderly woman to a hospital with injuries Ward described as critical.

He said additional charges are possible.

As of 11:00 Monday morning, Woodham had not posted the $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail
Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police
Methodist Church
Covenant among 193 churches out of United Methodist denomination
Barely more than two years until Dothan elects its next mayor it is not too early to speculate...
Six possible candidates for Dothan mayor

Latest News

dothan
Man arrested for stabbing
Lorenzo Harris Dothan city jail booking photo
Police: Man stabs ex-girlfriend in head multiple times
Jamie Townes (Source: Dothan City Jail)
Judge denies accused killer’s Stand Your Ground claims
A bill supporting Mandatory Liability Insurance for Alabamians serving in the military has been...
Alabama HB 210, providing exception to MLI for military signed into law