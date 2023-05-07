May Showers Bring May Flowers?

SYNOPSIS – Quick afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be the pattern for the next 7 days. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s each day and bottom out in the upper 60s each night.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds W at 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 88° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 86° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.