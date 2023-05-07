May Showers Bring May Flowers?

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Quick afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be the pattern for the next 7 days. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s each day and bottom out in the upper 60s each night.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds W at 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds W 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 88° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 86° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

