May Showers Bring May Flowers?
SYNOPSIS – Quick afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be the pattern for the next 7 days. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s each day and bottom out in the upper 60s each night.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds S 5 mph
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds W at 5-10 mph. 10%
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds W 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 88° 30%
THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 89° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 85° 30%
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 86° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 90° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.