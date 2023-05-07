Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward said police and paramedics found the 81-year-old victim needing severe medical treatment and took her to a hospital to treat numerous injuries that he considers critical.
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OZARK, Al (WTVY) -An Ozark woman faces elderly abuse and neglect charges involving the lack of care provided to her mother, according to police.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Wendy Woodham, who had fallen Saturday at the Ozark home she shared with her mother.

Ward said the investigation is ongoing and won’t rule out additional charges.

Dale County Jail Records show that a judge has yet to set bond, keeping Woodham behind bars until at least Monday.

