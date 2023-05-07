Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police seized several high-end cars and other vehicles from an embattled private investigator and his immediate family, including two almost new Cadillacs, Corvette, and Audi, according to a document obtained by News4.

The seizure at William “Bill” Robison’s home---and possibly other locations---came late last week after authorities previously found nearly $50,000 in Robison’s home and froze his bank accounts.

Robison is charged with five Theft by Deception accounts, alleging he took thousands from clients without performing the promised work.

Since his arrest on Monday, prosecuting attorneys and police say they have received numerous complaints from others who also claim Robison bilked them.

A document shows items on the seizure list as follows:

2023 Audi Q8

2023 Corvette Stingray

2023 Cadillac Escalade

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Can-Am Defender

2 Yamaha Wavrunners

Ranger Z 519 boat with Mercury Pro X 225 engine

EZ Go golf cart

2018 Honda Rincon ATV

Attorney Shaun McGhee, who represents Bill Robison, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Court documents show that McGhee is asking Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice “John-John” Steensland to unfreeze enough funds in Robison’s bank account to pay McGhee, who seeks a hearing on the matter.

