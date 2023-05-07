Almost new Cadillac, Audi, Corvette seized from embattled Alabama private eye

The seizure came late last week after authorities previously found nearly $50,000 in Robison’s home and froze his bank accounts. Robison is charged with five Theft by Deception accounts, alleging he took thousands from clients without performing the promised work.
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police seized several high-end cars and other vehicles from an embattled private investigator and his immediate family, including two almost new Cadillacs, Corvette, and Audi, according to a document obtained by News4.

The seizure at William “Bill” Robison’s home---and possibly other locations---came late last week after authorities previously found nearly $50,000 in Robison’s home and froze his bank accounts.

Robison is charged with five Theft by Deception accounts, alleging he took thousands from clients without performing the promised work.

Since his arrest on Monday, prosecuting attorneys and police say they have received numerous complaints from others who also claim Robison bilked them.

A document shows items on the seizure list as follows:

2023 Audi Q8

2023 Corvette Stingray

2023 Cadillac Escalade

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Can-Am Defender

2 Yamaha Wavrunners

Ranger Z 519 boat with Mercury Pro X 225 engine

EZ Go golf cart

2018 Honda Rincon ATV

Attorney Shaun McGhee, who represents Bill Robison, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Court documents show that McGhee is asking Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice “John-John” Steensland to unfreeze enough funds in Robison’s bank account to pay McGhee, who seeks a hearing on the matter.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Barely more than two years until Dothan elects its next mayor it is not too early to speculate...
Six possible candidates for Dothan mayor
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail
Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Several Wiregrass area teams fought for their playoff lives on Friday.
Several Wiregrass teams compete in quarterfinals

Latest News

Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail
Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Barely more than two years until Dothan elects its next mayor it is not too early to speculate...
Six possible candidates for Dothan mayor
Jonathon Bundy had escaped from the Elba Work Release Center, but was captured Friday afternoon...
Escaped Elba inmate has been caught