Six possible candidates for Dothan mayor

By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Barely more than two years until Dothan elects its next mayor it is not too early to speculate about who could be on the ballot.

In alphabetical order, here is a list of those who with possible sights on the the office, though none have publicly announced their intentions.

Bradley Bedwell—Two years ago he defeated a strong incumbent to take the district 3 seat on the Dothan city commission. Bedwell has indicated he has been asked to consider running for mayor in 2025.

Bradley Bedwell
Bradley Bedwell

Paul Lee—It is no secret that municipal government is dear to this state lawmaker’s heart. He once served on the Dothan commission but, in the the last dozen years, Lee, as a deep red Republican, has become an influential Alabama House of Representatives member. He chairs the Health Committee and has mentored incoming lawmakers.

Paul Lee
Paul Lee

Sidney Miller—Miller received only 12 percent of the vote as Mayor Mark Saliba’s sole 2021 opponent. Nevertheless, he has said another campaign intrigues him and would allow him to bring awareness to issues he believes are critical to Dothan.

Sidney Miller
Sidney Miller

Gantt Pierce—This District 5 commissioner is a Yucci (once called Yuppi) who likely has further political aspirations. He frequently disagrees with his fellow commissioners on issues he believes are important to the city.

Gantt Pierce
Gantt Pierce

Mark Saliba—The incumbent, he could make Dothan history (at least in modern times) by becoming the only mayor to serve three terms. His father, Alfred, served two terms (1987-1995), and another four years for Mark would cement his family’s city hall legacy even deeper.

Mark Saliba
Mark Saliba

Mike Schmitz—His name is always worth a mention because few like the political arena more and, as his friend Saliba, he was twice elected mayor. However, Schmitz seems an unlikely candidate for another term.

Mike Schmitz
Mike Schmitz

