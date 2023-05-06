Several Wiregrass teams compete in quarterfinals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Eight teams across the Wiregrass competing in baseball quarterfinals from 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A, and 7A.

Brantley swept their series over Sweet Water.

Artion defeated Pike Liberal Arts in game three for their 3rd straight semifinals appearance.

G.W. Long broke out the brooms against St. Luke’s. Sweeping in two games.

Houston Academy split their Friday series with Prattville Christian. Game three is set for noon.

Providence Christian split their Friday series with Saint James. Game three is set for noon.

Headland split their Friday series with Holtville. Game three set for 1 p.m.

Enterprise split their series with Central on Friday. Game three set for noon.

