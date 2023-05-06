Hot Afternoons; Isolated Showers

SYNOPSIS – A summer-like pattern is in store for the Wiregrass this next week. High temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s during the afternoon hours. An isolated shower will be possible each afternoon/evening.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 88° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 86° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 foot or less.

