On the dotted line: Lewis signs with ESCC

Lewis signed with the Boll Weevils.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- History for the Dale County Warriors with Mackenzie Lewis. Lewis signed to golf at the next level.

She will be heading to Enterprise State as the first golfer from Dale County to sign a scholarship for college.

Her personal best on the links is 103. She was one of two golfers at Dale County to qualify for sectionals this year. The first to ever do that for the Warriors.

She posted the lowest score in the Wiregrass between the 4A-5A level at sectionals this year.

“It’s really fun to be able to go out there and just very relaxing sport, not very stressful,” Lewis said. “Anything in the fairway, I’m pretty good at with my irons and stuff. Still have to work on my putting and stuff, it’s pretty hard for me.”

Next season will mark ESCC’s second as a sport for the college.

