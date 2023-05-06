On the dotted line: Brookshire inks with Andrew

Bryson Brookshire signed to play at the next level with Andrew College
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big day for Slocomb baseball as Bryson Brookshire signed to play at the next level with Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia.

The 6′5 left-handed pitcher and first baseman was huge for the Red Tops.

He helped Slocomb reach the first round of the playoffs in 2023.

He batted .489 for the team and his on base percentage was an astronomical .564.

He threw 57 innings for the Red Tops with 77 strikeouts as he pitched to the tune of a 2.93 ERA.

