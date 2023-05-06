Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report

The shutdown follows the resignation of Police Chief Chris Wells and the arrest of a police supervisor, per the report.
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.(None)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY, FL (WTVY) -The Bonifay Police Department ceased operations Friday after an emergency council meeting, according to the Holmes County Advertiser.

The shutdown follows the resignation of Police Chief Chris Wells and the arrest of a police supervisor, per the report.

Former Bonifay Police sergeant Jody Long faces battery charges that allege he used excessive force after responding to a domestic dispute, and the council voted to terminate Long.

Three officers—two of whom have served at least 25 years—were placed on paid leave pending another council meeting on Monday night, the Advertiser reported.

In the interim, the council ordered those officers to surrender their police-issued equipment and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office will provide protection for Bonifay.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Inmate Jonathon Bundy captured in North Coffee County.
Escaped Coffee County inmate captured
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Judge mulls self-defense claim in Dothan murder case
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game
Chase Christian Miller
Houston County jail escapee receives probation; faces charges elsewhere

Latest News

Barely more than two years until Dothan elects its next mayor it is not too early to speculate...
Six possible candidates for Dothan mayor
Jonathon Bundy had escaped from the Elba Work Release Center, but was captured Friday afternoon...
Escaped Elba inmate has been caught
Enterprise
News4 Hometown Tour: Festival in the Park
The Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Memorial Service for fallen...
Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police holds annual memorial service for fallen officers