Trump’s video deposition in rape lawsuit made public

In a video deposition, Donald Trump looks at a photo of E. Jean Carroll and thought it was his second wife, Marla Maples. (Source: KAPLAN HECKER & FINK)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, providing a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials.

Jurors got to see the video of Trump’s October 2022 deposition over the past few days at the trial over a lawsuit filed against him by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump’s testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself.

The video was made available Friday to news organizations covering the proceedings.

The video shows Trump answering questions in his trademark navy suit and a bright blue tie. He called Carroll’s claim that he raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store “a false, disgusting lie.”

“It’s a disgrace. Frankly it’s a disgrace that something like this can be brought,” Trump said.

(Source: Kaplan Hecker & Fink)

Trump reiterated his assertion that Carroll is “not my type,” but also mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples, when shown a photo of him meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s.

Trump was also asked about the infamous “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump bragged about grabbing women’s genitals. He said, as he has previously, that he was was engaging in “locker room talk.” Trump justified his comments about famous people being able to have their way with women, saying: “Historically that’s true with stars.”

All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday barring a last-minute decision by Trump to testify.

