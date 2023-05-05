Summer Like Pattern

SYNOPSIS – Warming up over the next 7days. We will see the upper 80s by the end of next week. A chance of isolated showers will be present every day for the next 7 days. WE are getting into a summer pattern this week! Warm temperatures and a small chance of rain.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 86° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 88° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 85° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

