A new weevil joining the Enterprise family

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Becaon of Hope ABA in Enterprise is bringing awareness to people on the autism spectrum using something near and dear to the city of Enterprise.

Boll weevils are a big part of the city’s history with weevil figures standing in front of different Enterprise businesses and organizations.

The owner of Beacon of Hope ABA Shelby Dipilla hopes this weevil will represent inclusivity for people on the spectrum living in Enterprise.

“I have been wanting to have [a weevil] specifically for autism just to include individuals on the spectrum that live in this city,” Dipilla said. “And just bring a little bit more awareness of individuals with autism who are a part of our community and hopefully, inspiring people to be more inclusive.”

The newest weevil was designed by Replica Plastics in Dothan, the company responsible for all of the weevils in Enterprise, however it has not been revealed.

It does feature a puzzle piece for autism and a rainbow neurodiversity symbol.

There is no set date for the reveal.

