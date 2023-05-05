Meet the Weevils! The 28 statues that highlight Enterprise’s city symbol

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If there is one thing Enterprise is known for, it’s their Weevils!

The boll weevil, the real life beetle, came to the United States from Mexico around the early 1890s, and when it did it brought a lot of destruction for cotton farmers. That was just as much so for those in the Enterprise area around that time period.

Over the years though, even despite their impact on the cotton industry, the City of Progress embraced the boll weevil as a give-and-take kind of mascot for the city. It’s why there sits a boll weevil in the center of the city in the hands of a Greek woman raising it to the sky, a statue commissioned back in 1919 by a local merchant originally with a fountain, with the beetle replacing the fountain some 30 years later.

With that statue is a plaque that reads “In profound appreciation of the boll weevil and what it has done as the herald of prosperity, this monument was erected by the citizens of Enterprise, Coffee County, Alabama.” That marker has stood from the beginning, and it represents how important the boll weevil was in creating economic diversification in the south during its time of destruction, including the importance of the boll weevil in expanding peanut cropping in the area, which is a huge staple to the Wiregrass.

Some years later, that love of the boll weevil was expanded even further as part of a public art project called Weevil Way. It allowed businesses and organizations to have their own customized Weevil statues to display as a symbol of the interlocked Enterprise community, and in a fun way!

Currently, there are 28 of those Weevil Way statues, with a 29th statue on the way, which you can see below:

To learn more about the community project, including a map of the locations of all the Weevils, you can visit the Weevil Way website here. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

