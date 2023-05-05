A look back at the downtown Enterprise fire

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - In the early morning hours of October 16, 2022, smoke and flames engulfed a building in downtown Enterprise.

Just 24 hours earlier, the streets were filled with laughter and fun for a fall festival. Tears and shock replaced fun and laughter on that following October morning.

Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis said the morning of, “The biggest thing, we were able to stop it before it continued down Main Street. That was one of the biggest concerns we had obviously because these buildings are connected.”

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, but the building where five small businesses were located was virtually destroyed.

“Multiple senior firefighters and officers stated, who entered some of the structures, said it was the hottest one they had ever been into,” said Davis, “And they went into that blind without being able to see a thing. So, not to be mushy, but to every single person who helped, you are a hero.”

The community of Enterprise took no time to jump in and offer a helping hand to those who lost their livelihood. Just one month later, the All About Heart Fundraiser raised money to benefit the business owners of Coffee Corner, the Bryan Pharmacy Lofts, All About Art, She Shed, and Serendipity by Kei.

Mariah Montgomery, Executive Director of Main Street Enterprise, said, “We’re kind of moving forward together, bringing people together, and ultimately fundraise for those businesses.”

In January, the buildings were demolished, which paved the way for construction to start anew. The owner of the building, Regena Lacey, said that their goal was to be open by the fourth business quarter of 2023. “We’re going to rise from these ashes and be better than before,” Lacey mentioned.

Eight months later, the visual reminder of the tragedy is still prominent in downtown Enterprise, but the promise of the future lies beyond the rubble.

The construction group Navigator International expects the building to take 6 to 8 months from the start of construction.

