Lawmakers complete another legislative week, pass bill to cut state overtime tax

By Erin Davis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers wrapped up another legislative week by passing a bill that allows you to keep more of your paycheck. A bill would cut the state income tax on overtime pay by 5%.

“That is such a big deal for our workers,” said Rep. Napoleon Bracy, D-Mobile County.

The estimated $45 million in tax revenues would come from the Education Trust Fund and expire after three years unless lawmakers vote to extend it.

“There are a host of other bills, some of them better than others, but they’re all going to cost money. So how are we going to afford it?” said Senator Arthur Orr, R-Limestone County.

House Democrats say this tax cut incentives people to go the extra mile.

“They can receive this benefit by keeping that 5% and taking that home while they’re making either time and a half or double time doing this over time,” said Bracy. “But it’s also a major incentive for the corporations because they’re able to meet demand meet schedule because they have qualified, trained workers.”

As the tax cut bill heads to the Senate, so does legislation to ban divisive concepts in public classrooms. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed says the conversation around the bill has already started.

“I think that that is one that’s going to receive a lot of reviews, and you got senators that are going to be very intense on their support, as well as they’re being uncomfortable with that legislation,” said Reed. “But we’ll just have to see it play out.”

When lawmakers return on Tuesday, they will be on the 19th legislative day of an expected 30-day legislative session.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Inmate Jonathon Bundy captured in North Coffee County.
Escaped Coffee County inmate captured
A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an...
Disgusted with telemarketing calls Dale County woman files class action lawsuit
A judge will formally sentence Coley McCraney (pictured) to life without parole next month for...
Judge to formally sentence convicted killer McCraney in June
Chase Christian Miller
Houston County jail escapee receives probation; faces charges elsewhere
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in

Latest News

Enterprise
News4 Hometown Tour: Festival in the Park
htt
Blake Moore; Enterprise Parks and Recreation
Nursing is a job that requires mental, physical, and emotional strength. From working in the...
Medical Center Enterprise nurses give a glimpse of day to day shift and what inspires them
State of the art recreation center under construction
State of the art recreation center under construction