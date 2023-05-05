Judge mulls self-defense claim in Dothan murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police charged Jamie Emmanuel Townes with murdering a woman after she stole his car, though he claims he shot in self-defense.

A Houston County judge is considering whether Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law applies to a 2018 Dothan shooting.

Killed was 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, who had damaged Townes’ vehicle as she drove it across town, according to investigators.

During Friday’s hearing, Townes, 31, testified against his attorney’s advice that he feared his life was in danger when he confronted Jennings after locating his car and felt he had no reasonable choice but to fire the deadly shots.

However, Dothan Police Investigator Justin Dodson gave contrasting accounts of what happened on March 25 and explained to Circuit Judge Todd Derrick that evidence indicates this is a murder, not a self-defense case.

Police also charged Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, a civil rights leader, with Capital Murder, but a Houston County Grand Jury cleared him.

Glasgow drove Townes while searching for his stolen vehicle but did not fire shots.

After the judge reduced the amount, Townes posted bond, and authorities released him from the Houston County Jail.

Earlier this year, police arrested him again on an unrelated robbery charge, and Derrick revoked his bond.

Townes was not wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor when officers charged him after a nightclub confrontation, allegations that are pending.

Derrick should issue his Stand Your Ground decision in a few days.

