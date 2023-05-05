Judge mulls self-defense claim in Dothan murder case

Police charged Jamie Emmanuel Townes with murdering a woman after she stole his car, though he claims he shot in self-defense
A hefty bond insured Jamie Townes' trial appearance and an ankle monitor would track his every move. Things didn't turn out that way.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police charged Jamie Emmanuel Townes with murdering a woman after she stole his car, though he claims he shot in self-defense.

Social: Five years after his arrest by Dothan police, this man hopes he is freed soon.

Photo: Jamie Townes or Jamie Emmanuel Townes in our system.

A Houston County judge is considering whether Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law applies to a 2018 Dothan shooting.

Police charged Jamie Emmanuel Townes with murdering a woman after she stole his car, though he claims he shot in self-defense.

Killed was 23-year-old Breunia Jennings, who had damaged Townes’ vehicle as she drove it across town, according to investigators.

During Friday’s hearing, Townes, 31, testified against his attorney’s advice that he feared his life was in danger when he confronted Jennings after locating his car and felt he had no reasonable choice but to fire the deadly shots.

However, Dothan Police Investigator Justin Dodson gave contrasting accounts of what happened on March 25 and explained to Circuit Judge Todd Derrick that evidence indicates this is a murder, not a self-defense case.

Police also charged Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, a civil rights leader, with Capital Murder, but a Houston County Grand Jury cleared him.

Glasgow drove Townes while searching for his stolen vehicle but did not fire shots.

After the judge reduced the amount, Townes posted bond, and authorities released him from the Houston County Jail.

Earlier this year, police arrested him again on an unrelated robbery charge, and Derrick revoked his bond.

Townes was not wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor when officers charged him after a nightclub confrontation, allegations that are pending.

Derrick should issue his Stand Your Ground decision in a few days.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an...
Disgusted with telemarketing calls Dale County woman files class action lawsuit
A judge will formally sentence Coley McCraney (pictured) to life without parole next month for...
Judge to formally sentence convicted killer McCraney in June
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in
Chase Christian Miller
Houston County jail escapee receives probation; faces charges elsewhere
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach

Latest News

Hometown Tour Enterprise: Welcome to Enterprise!
Hometown Tour Enterprise: Welcome to Enterprise!
Jonathon Lamar Bundy booking photo from Elba Work Release Center
Authorities search for escaped Coffee County inmate
Fort Novosel Community Spouses' Club awards thousands of dollars in academic scholarships and...
Fort Novosel Community Spouses' Club awards thousand of dollars in academic scholarships and grants
$20,000 dollars of the money raised was awarded as an academic scholarship among 13 students....
Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club awards thousand of dollars in academic scholarships and grants