Houston County jail escapee receives probation; faces charges elsewhere

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge gave probation on Thursday to a man who escaped from the Houston County Jail, clearing the way for him to face charges elsewhere in Alabama.

Chase Christian Miller received 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to Escape second-degree and unrelated first-degree theft of property charges.

Miller bolted from the jail on March 25 when an exterior door didn’t latch, and the outside security gate failed to close fully, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said.

He criticized jail employees who placed Miller on trustee status, allowing him to work in the kitchen before his escape.

Police captured Miller the following day in Enterprise after dozens of law enforcement officers spent 24 hours searching three counties, including several overnight hours in a Daleville wooded area.

Miller, 25, was the target of another search when he led officers on a high-speed chase in February following his alleged robbery of a Midland City convenience store.

He will be transferred to Dale County to face those robbery charges and stiffer punishment.

