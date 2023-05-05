Houston County jail escapee receives probation; faces charges elsewhere

Chase Miller bolted from the jail on March 25 when an exterior door didn’t latch, and the outside security gate failed to close fully, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said.
A man who escaped from the Houston County Jail received probation on Thursday afternoon.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge gave probation on Thursday to a man who escaped from the Houston County Jail, clearing the way for him to face charges elsewhere in Alabama.

Chase Christian Miller received 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to Escape second-degree and unrelated first-degree theft of property charges.

Miller bolted from the jail on March 25 when an exterior door didn’t latch, and the outside security gate failed to close fully, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said.

He criticized jail employees who placed Miller on trustee status, allowing him to work in the kitchen before his escape.

Police captured Miller the following day in Enterprise after dozens of law enforcement officers spent 24 hours searching three counties, including several overnight hours in a Daleville wooded area.

Miller, 25, was the target of another search when he led officers on a high-speed chase in February following his alleged robbery of a Midland City convenience store.

He will be transferred to Dale County to face those robbery charges and stiffer punishment.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in
Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
11-year-old injured in Henry County drive-by shooting
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an...
Disgusted with telemarketing calls Dale County woman files class action lawsuit
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation

Latest News

A man who escaped from the Houston County Jail received probation on Thursday afternoon.
Escapee gets probation, faces charges elsewhere
Growing fears of a global recession have allowed crude oil prices to drop by almost $20 a...
AAA Alabama: Fears of a possible recession cause gas prices to drop
The Alabama Senate on Thursday advanced tax rebates worth $105 for single people and $210 for...
Alabama Senate advances smaller tax rebate proposal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican lawmakers say they want to prevent voter fraud by passing...
House approves bill to ban help on absentee ballots, unless from family