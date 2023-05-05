Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire Friday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an...
Disgusted with telemarketing calls Dale County woman files class action lawsuit
A judge will formally sentence Coley McCraney (pictured) to life without parole next month for...
Judge to formally sentence convicted killer McCraney in June
Escaped Inmate Jonathon Bundy captured in North Coffee County.
Escaped Coffee County inmate captured
Chase Christian Miller
Houston County jail escapee receives probation; faces charges elsewhere
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in

Latest News

FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces FDA questions
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student, died by suicide and was a victim of...
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet