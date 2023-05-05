Houston Academy claims area softball championship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Houston Academy Raiders took on the Dale County Warriors. Both teams are heading to Gulf Shores for the regional tournament next week.

In the third inning, Dale County was in a jam runners on first and third and Madyson McLain got the hitter to pop up the bunt for a crucial second out.

Ansleigh Smith crushed a ball the other way for the Raiders to make it a 4-nothing game in favor of the Raiders.

Braya Hodges was nearly unhittable in the circle in the championship with several strikeouts.

The Raiders took over when Jadyn Rausch crushed a ball to take a 5-0 lead.

HA went onto win 9-0 in seven innings.

“Playing in this super strong area behooves us because we face seriously tough defense, we face good quality pitching, they’re spinning the ball, they’re moving the ball around,” said Sharon Cherry. “We face good hitters, so we’re getting plenty of defense work. Certainly, playing in such a tough area definitely works in our favor, I think.”

