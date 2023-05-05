ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The history of the Rawls Hotel goes back to the late 1800s. Japeth and Elizabeth Rawls were in the turpentine business and looking to expand. Japeth sent his nephew J.P. Rawls to Enterprise to survey the area.

J.P. liked the town so much, he suggested the family move there.

The Rawls expanded their entrepreneurial efforts in the City of Progress by building a two story brick hotel facing the train depot. This way, the train would come through at noon time, and people would get off and come into the hotel to have lunch.

When they could no longer care for it, Japeth and Elizabeth left the hotel to their nephew and niece, J.P. and Margaret. In 1928, the couple expanded the hotel to three stories.

The Rawls was established as the social epi-center of Enterprise...that is until around 1978.

As time progressed, the building had fallen into disrepair and was on its way to being torn down. That is, until new owner Hayden Pursely came on the scene to save the day.

Pursely decided that he couldn’t let the historic building be destroyed, so he spent 3 meticulous years renovating the hotel to its former glory.

The Rawls was restored, both physically and metaphorically, as business increased after the renovations were complete.

Rumors of spirits haunting The Rawls have swirled around the city for decade. Pursely had his own stories of the ghost of Japeth Rawls tearing down window treatments he tried to put up. Eventually, Pursely conceded and picked different blinds, and they never fell down again.

The Rawls currently houses businesses and space for a restaurant, but its charm still reflects its origins.

Director of Communications for Navigator Development Group Leann Capps said, “Everyday that I walk in those doors, and I walk in this building, I just still feel its essence and the magic that it holds.”

The Rawls is in the process of searching for a new restaurant tenant for its main ballroom.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.