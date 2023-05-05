Headland looks to end Holtville’s season, advance to semis

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams are in the quarterfinals once again. They play on Holtville on the road, the team that ended Headland’s magical season a year ago.

The Bulldogs also ended it back in 2021.

The Rams look for to avenge those past two seasons and give Holtville a taste of it’s own medicine.

“Holtville went to a game three with Elmore County, which is a really good team that’s actually in their county and a lot of our guys were kind of rooting for Holtville because they wanted to play them again, you know, and they’re familiar with them,” Brett Birdsong said. “They’ve had to sit here for 11 months and think about that loss up there, those two losses up there. So that’s one thing they wanted to do. They wanted another shot at them.”

“Getting past this team would be huge,” said Caleb Edwards. “You know, since they beat us like the past three years, that’d be huge for us, and I feel like we could make a good run. It was disappointing. You know, we made it that far. And, you know, we didn’t have anything to show for it. But, you know, obviously this year we don’t want to feel that. We’re feeling great.”

Headland on the road for the first time in the playoffs as they take on Holtville Friday starting at 4 p.m.

