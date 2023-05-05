GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida father is facing charges after authorities say he punched an umpire during a high school baseball game.
The incident happened during a game at Liberty High School in Kissimmee on April 18.
According to the arrest warrant, the Osceola Sheriff’s Department says a 63-year-old umpire, who is a disabled veteran, got into an argument with a player’s son.
His father, Jorge Aponte Gonzalez, responded by angrily approaching the umpire and knocking him out, investigators say.
GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.
Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function.
The 41-year-old was held on a $1,500 bail and told not to attend any more Liberty High School games.
Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.