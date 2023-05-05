Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club awards thousand of dollars in academic scholarships and grants

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week the Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club awarded thousands of dollars during their annual Scholarship and Community Grant ceremony. The club said in a post on their Facebook page this was all possible thanks to the volunteers who worked diligently to raise over $35,000 to present at this years ceremony. They go on to acknowledge the Scholarship and Community Grant Committee led by Alice Holt and Juleigh Christensen Ayer.

$20,000 dollars of the money raised was awarded as an academic scholarship among 13 students. These recipients will use this money to earn a higher education by attending college.

Those students being Alline Acorda, Alyshia Bagley, John Cole, Margot Forti, Shelby Fricks, Lydia Johnke, NaSasha Kenney, Braden, MacGregor, David Macy, Madeleine Nichols, Rebecca Reed, Collin Tullis and Sarah Winekoff. The Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club also awarded a total of $15,000 in community grants that was divided among 10 organizations. This money will allow these nonprofits and organizations to continue their mission in making a positive impact throughout the Wiregrass.

Those organizations being the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, New Brockton Band Boosters, EHS Cross Country, Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, Imagination Library of Coffee County, Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Alabama, SOS Animal Shelter, Fort Rucker Garden and the Wiregrass Habitat. News4′s very own Kinsley Centers was the keynote speaker at the event. She said she is honored to have been selected to speak to the students to inspire them as they enter their next academic chapter. She encourages these students to work hard, to surround themselves with people that will allow them to flourish, and reminds them to give themselves grace when challenges arise.

$20,000 dollars of the money raised was awarded as an academic scholarship among 13 students. These recipients will use this money to earn a higher education by attending college. (WTVY)

Click here to read more about the Fort Novosel Community Spouses’ Club and how you can support them.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.