Enterprise baseball set to host first playoff series in five seasons

Enterprise are set to host their first playoff series at their new field, and the first time the program will host at home since 2018.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- History for the Enterprise Wildcats baseball team.

They’re hosting their first playoff series at their new field.

Some excitement for the squad as it’s not only the first time they will host a playoff series at this new field, but the first time since 2018 they have been at home.

It is also the first time since 2017 that the Wildcats have made it to the second round of the playoffs.

The Wildcats look for a little revenge taking on Central-Phenix City, the defending state champions and the team who ended their season a year ago.

“You know, last year when we left there, I told them to use that as motivation because I thought we’d see them again at some point down the road,” said Matt Whitton. “You know, here we are, you know, year and a week later, we got a chance to redeem ourselves. You know, it’s intrinsic motivation to try to find a way to go win a big series and I think our guys are motivated, and ready for the task.”

“We know it’s going to be really packed. It’s going to be really fun; it’s going to be really loud,” said Drew Shiver. “We’re really excited to host a playoff round at home haven’t really done that. This will be my first time so all our seniors are excited.”

The Wildcats battle it out with Central on Friday with the first game set for 4 p.m.

