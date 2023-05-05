Chance of a isolated shower or two this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - A warmer start this morning with most of the area in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This afternoon will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or two but most of us will stay dry for the rest of the day. Tomorrow looks to be the same story most of the area will remain dry for Saturday with better rain chances during the afternoon hours on Sunday. Afternoon rain chances remain in the forecast as we head into most of next week as well with a summer like pattern. Temperatures next week will be in the upper 80s with some areas likely seeing the first 90 degree day of the year.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High near 84°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 86° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 88° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

