AAA Alabama: Fears of a possible recession cause gas prices to drop

Growing fears of a global recession have allowed crude oil prices to drop by almost $20 a...
Growing fears of a global recession have allowed crude oil prices to drop by almost $20 a barrel, according to AAA.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Memorial Day Weekend is approaching, meaning many Alabamians will be hitting the road. In a turn of events, drivers could save this year.

“Usually, that’s our high price point of the year, and it’s very unusual to see prices dropping as we get close to that holiday weekend,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

According to AAA, growing fears of a global recession have allowed crude oil prices to drop by almost $20 a barrel.

Ingram shared that Investors are worried fewer people will travel this summer, so prices are lowered.

“Nobody wants a global recession, but the fact that gas prices are dropping is a welcome sight,” Ingram said.

It is a “welcome sight” after the higher fuel costs Alabamians saw due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now, AAA reports countries boycotting Russian crude oil are getting it from other places.

Ingram says it’s unclear if the ongoing war could once again impact Alabamians’ wallets.

“A lot of potential for that situation to kind of flare up again and cause more problems,” he said. “No guarantees for us along the way, but at least, at the moment, things have calmed down.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in
Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
11-year-old injured in Henry County drive-by shooting
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an...
Disgusted with telemarketing calls Dale County woman files class action lawsuit
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation

Latest News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican lawmakers say they want to prevent voter fraud by passing...
House approves bill to ban help on absentee ballots, unless from family
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration...
DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-affirming care to kids
One local church is using the month of May to raise awareness for mental health.
Mental health seminar this weekend
Flowers Hospital is receiving special honors from the Leapfrog Group for their top performance...
Flowers Hospital gets 'A' grade for hospital safety