World renowned comedian speaks to Wiregrass FCA

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - World renowned comedian Dennis Swanberg spoke to Wiregrass students apart of Fellowship of Student Athletes on Wednesday at the Dothan Civic Center.

Swanberg said he flew in all the way from Dallas to hopefully pour an encouraging message to the young, inspiring faces.

“Man, I’m excited about being here in Dothan, Alabama, excited about FCA, and it’s just so amazing what you’re doing in Dothan,” said Swanberg. “The involvement you have with your schools’ parents, students and more being honored, encouraging one another and don’t we need that now a days?

“God bless you, Dothan, Alabama. Y’all are making a difference in the lives of young people.”

