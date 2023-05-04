Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old

Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.(Taylor Stubblefield | Pitt Community College)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) - A longtime North Carolina resident has decided to return to the classroom.

Shirley Jones is currently working toward earning her GED at Pitt Community College at the age of 84.

According to the school, Jones has lived in Greenville, North Carolina, her entire life and has two daughters and one grandchild.

School officials shared that the 84-year-old has started on her GED after the death of her husband.

Jones said that she loves the personalities of her fellow students and how nice everyone has been.

She credits believing in herself and her dreams for getting to where she is today.

This week, Jones was inducted into the National Adult Honors Society through Transitional Studies at the school.

“Let’s congratulate and motivate Ms. Jones on this incredible achievement,” the college shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in
Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
11-year-old injured in Henry County drive-by shooting
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
News4 Teacher of the Year
Vote for Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Troy University sports fans can celebrate with coaches and fellow fans with the latest stop of...
Trojan Tour stops at Buffalo Wild Wings in Dothan at 6pm
Starting Thursday, landmarks, public buildings and fire department across the country,...
Dothan landmarks light up red for fallen firefighters
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit...
Judge gives Trump time to decide on testifying at rape trial
FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court
Police were active at two scenes in Moultrie on Thursday. One was at 6th Street Southwest and...
Coroner: 3 killed, suspect dead in Moultrie, Georgia