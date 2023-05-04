Woman celebrating 107th birthday shares secret to her longevity

Jean Stevens, born in New Jersey in 1916, ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer. (Source: WGAL, STEVENS FAMILY, CNN)
By Anne Shannon, WGAL
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) – Jean Stevens celebrated her 107th birthday this week.

Born in New Jersey in 1916, she ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer.

“I was on a television program,” she explained. “Cooking was what I was doing, and people would turn their television on.”

Stevens says her recipe for a long life includes eating fruits and vegetables.

“Well, my mother always said, ‘Love your fruit and vegetables,’” she said.

She raised three sons, has five grandchildren and countless friends who believe her secret to longevity may be more about her attitude.

“I think this is why she’s done as well as she has is because she always is happy,” her niece Marion Uhlig said.

One of her grandsons agreed, saying she is an “incredibly optimistic person.”

Stevens worked as a teacher and dietician. She also had a passion for travel.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in
Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
11-year-old injured in Henry County drive-by shooting
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
Tracy Cantlope's Dothan Police Department booking photo
Enterprise school administrator charged with domestic violence

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Democrats pressure GOP on debt limit, spending cuts
A reunion of the Marines and the dogs was nearly a year in the making after U.S. Marines Sgt....
Marines reunite with beloved dogs they rescued overseas
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized after suffering ‘medical emergency’ last month
One worker is missing and four were injured after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing...
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because the back...
Waymo robotaxis make more inroads in Phoenix, San Francisco