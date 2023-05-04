We’re Turning Warmer, Then More Humid

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A gradual warmup is underway, with humidity levels set to increase next. This will lead to partly cloudy skies for the coming days with the chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Look for highs to reach the upper 80s to near 90° later next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 84°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 85° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 66° High: 86° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 88° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

