VIDEO: Rescuers team up to free Clydesdale trapped in mud for hours

Rescuers in Kansas were able to free a Clydesdale caught in a muddy ravine. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Animal rescuers were able to free a horse that had been trapped in mud for hours.

The Butler County Animal Rescue Team reports it was called to help a downed Clydesdale stranded in a muddy ravine on Tuesday.

According to Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue, the horse had been caught in the ravine for five to six hours.

Rescuers sedated the 17-year-old horse named Chrome and placed him in a protective hood. A glide with straps was then lowered into the ravine to pull him out.

Once the sedation wore off, Chrome was given fluids, a snack and allowed to rest.

The rescue team thanked everyone involved in helping to get the horse free.

