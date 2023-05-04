Police: Man caught with AR-15 after shooting into car

Chapman is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and firing into a moving vehicle, as well as possession of a bulletproof vest and discharging a firearm in public.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he shot into a car and assaulted an officer.

On Wednesday morning, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 caller who said someone shot at his car and busted a window near the intersection of 5th Street and 5th Avenue.

The caller told officials he was not injured.

When deputies arrived, they say they heard gunshots. While looking around the area, OCSO saw 26-year-old Kyle Chapman, who allegedly reached for a pistol while shining a flashlight.

A deputy reportedly fired a shot, and Chapman concealed himself behind a car before complying with commands and was taken into custody.

Officials say they found an AR-15, a semi-automatic pistol, a several shell casings near Chapman’s car. The magazine with the pistol was reportedly missing five rounds.

Chapman is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and firing into a moving vehicle, as well as possession of a bulletproof vest and discharging a firearm in public.

