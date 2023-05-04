Mostly sunny today

SYNOPSIS - After a cool start this morning we will warm into the lower 80s for this afternoon with a few clouds moving in from the west but we will stay dry today. Overnight the clouds will keep temperatures from falling into the lower 50s like we have seen over the past few mornings. Tomorrow more clouds but most of the area should stay dry but you will be able to tell the humidity is coming back. The weekend will bring the chance of afternoon pop-up showers and storms like we see in the summertime, some could have some small hail and gusty winds but were not looking at a severe threat. Pop-up shower and storm chances stick around pretty much all of next week with temperatures warming into the upper 80s.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds Light E 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 83° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 86° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.