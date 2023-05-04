Long breaks out the brooms, on way to baseball semis

The Rebels blasted the Wildcats 11-1 for the game 1 victory, then hung on and completed the sweep in Game 2 with a 5-4 victory.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The G.W. Long Rebels hosted Saint Luke’s in the high school baseball quarterfinals.

Long won game one 11-1 and just one game away from another semifinals trip.

Tanner Johnston dealt through the first three innings. It was scoreless through three.

Rebels looked to shake things it up in the fourth.

Brant Brady got the job and to bring Cullis Kelly in from third base on a ground out. Rebels took the lead.

Two outs and that is when the bats came to life. Cohen Pritchett, Blayne Wood, and Bryson Hughes had back-to-back-to-back doubles to score two more runs.

Rebels won the game 5-4 as they swept the two games.

