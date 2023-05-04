‘Light the Night’ for fallen firefighters

Dothan landmarks and buildings lit up red in honor of National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day.
Dothan landmarks and buildings lit up red in honor of National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day.(Source: Facebook/Dothan Fire Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmarks, public buildings and fire departments across the country will glow red in respect of fallen firefighters and their families.

The Dothan Fire Department along with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation invite you to light your building or home in red to honor America’s fallen heroes during America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters, beginning Thursday, May 4th.

According to Fire Chief Larry Williams “This nationwide effort to turn our communities red is in its fifth year of paying tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters across the country”. “Tragically, we lose too many firefighters each year in the line of duty, both career and volunteer,” Williams concluded.

According to Chief Williams, the Dothan Civic Center, all City of Dothan Fire Stations, Westgate Water Tower, Justice Park (at Main and Oates), and Flowers Hospital will participate this year.

