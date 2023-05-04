Judge to formally sentence convicted killer McCraney in June

Before his formal sentencing, Coley McCraney’s attorneys should file a new trial motion, but it is unclear when the judge will consider that request.
A judge will formally sentence Coley McCraney (pictured) to life without parole next month for...
A judge will formally sentence Coley McCraney (pictured) to life without parole next month for the murders of two Dothan teens in 1999.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge will formally sentence Coley McCraney to life without parole next month for the murders of two Dothan teens in 1999.

According to court records, Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore will impose the jury’s decision to spare McCraney’s life on June 15.

Per a document, most jurors favored that punishment, though a couple voted for the death penalty in some of his multiple convictions.

Watch JB and Tracie: The Teen Killers

Before his formal sentencing, McCraney’s attorneys should file a new trial motion, but it is unclear when Filmore will consider that request.

After hearing evidence over six days, it took jurors only a few hours to find him guilty on four Capital Murder charges in the 1999 deaths of JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

DNA implicated McCraney, a pastor, 20 years later.

His trial concluded on April 27.

