Flowers Hospital awarded spring 2023 ‘A’ Hospital safety grade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - – Flowers Hospital received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

This national distinction celebrates Flowers Hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“I am incredibly proud of the team at Flowers Hospital for their daily commitment to providing safe, quality care for our patients, and I am proud to see their hard work reflected in this grade,” said Jeff Brannon, Flowers Hospital chief executive officer. “Despite the many challenges brought forth since the beginning of the pandemic, our commitment to caring for our patients and community has never wavered.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients.

The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Flowers Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.

