Disgusted with telemarketing calls Dale County woman files class action lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an insurance provider and its digital marketing company this week, alleging they violated laws by making frequent, unwanted calls to her cellphone.

Juanita Williams named Choice Health Insurance, LLC, and Digital Media Solutions LLC defendants in the federal suit filed in the Middle District of Alabama.

Ms. Williams, according to that suit, rejected calls from the defendants on August 16, 17, 19, 22, 26, 30, 2022, and September 6, 9, 16, 19, and 30, 2022, though she had previously signed up on the National Do Not Call registry.

Only once did she respond to a call and then to verify that Choice Health was the insurance provider soliciting her.

The lawsuit claims that Choice Health told Williams that she agreed to receive calls, but the company failed to provide a copy of her consent and continued to place telemarketing calls to her phone.

According to the suit, Digital Media Solutions, a marketing company Williams claims violated the Do Not Call registry, made those calls.

DMS has been the target of at least six similar lawsuits since 2020, her lawsuit alleges.

Williams believes she and those who join her class action are entitled to receive up to $1500 for each violation.

Neither Choice Health nor Digital Media has filed a legal response to the accusations but News 4 requested a comment from a legal representative who represents DMS.

In an unrelated case, this week Merrill Lynch agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle charges that its trainees made phone calls to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry, according to multiple reports.

The NDNC registry was created in 2003 to protect consumers from unscrupulous telemarketers.

