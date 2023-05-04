Bills to help police address exhibition driving approved by Ala. legislature

We’re On Your Side with an explanation of what’s in the bills
By Tristan Ruppert and WBRC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Roadways could soon be safer from the dangers of exhibition driving after two bills made their way through the Alabama legislature to the desk of Governor Kay Ivey.

House Bills 29 and 107, approved by both the Alabama House and Senate, are designed to give law enforcement the tools they need to crack down on exhibition driving.

House Rep. Allen Treadaway sponsored House Bill 29. Treadaway says when signed by Gov. Ivey, violation of the new law could lead to misdemeanor charges and up to six months in jail. For some, it could even mean losing their driving privileges.

If a driver injures or kills another while participating in exhibition driving, they would face felony charges.

House Rep. Juandalyn Givan sponsored House Bill 107. That bill allows law enforcement to seize vehicles they know have been used for exhibition driving.

The bill also allows officials to use traffic cameras to determine which vehicles participate. This means even if video shows the vehicle has participated in exhibition driving in the past, police are still allowed to tow your vehicle once they find it.

“Law enforcement is going to have the tools to deal with this issue on a much more serious level,” Rep. Treadaway said. “We are going to be able to give folks jail time for this type of behavior, and I promise you whether it stops or not you will see this type of activity shrink tremendously.”

Both bills are awaiting Governor Ivey’s signature.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

