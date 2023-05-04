Ariton, Pike split in baseball semis

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats hosted the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots in the 2A baseball quarterfinals.

In the third inning, K.C. Bradford got every single stitch of a baseball and hit absolute bomb into the trees of left field. It was a two-run shot as the Patriots took their first lead of the game.

In the top of the fourth, a run was already in for the Patriots. Jackson Booth drove a pitch into the outfield, but Landon Tyler had a diving catch in center field to keep the game at 4-1.

Ariton inched closer, Miles Tyler ripped a ball down the third base line...umpire says fair ball and in came Paxton Steed to make it a one run game.

Purple Cats took game one 7-6 in eight innings. The Patriots took game two. Game three is Thursday at 4.

