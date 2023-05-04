Alabamians wondering when they’ll get state tax refunds

By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people living in our state are still waiting for their state tax return.

Some WBRC Fox 6 viewers say they have waited as long as three months for theirs. The sentiment typically goes that if you file earlier, you get your refund earlier, but some say they’ve waited since February.

One taxpayer, Deb Chastain, says she filed at the end of March. While she was hoping to balance out what she owed in federal taxes with her state refund, she’s still waiting for it to drop.

She wishes there was an easier way to find out where you are on the waitlist.

“It’d be great if we got even an email or you could watch some little toggle where it could tell you where your taxes are at or what it’s going to look for you,” she explained. “Because I know for some people especially, they’re waiting on much bigger refunds and so for them to not know when or how that’s coming in can be a bit frightening or concerning.”

A representative with the Alabama Department of Revenue sent a statement about tax refunds:

As of May 2, ALDOR has processed 809,828 refunds totaling $509,165,267. This is 45,376 refunds and $113,804,700 more than we processed as of May 2 of last year.

Each taxpayer’s return is unique, so processing times for returns can vary for many reasons. ALDOR encourages taxpayers to keep a close eye on their mail in the event that we need additional information to process their return. Remember that ALDOR, for security reasons, will not communicate these types of concerns by phone or email. Don’t give your personal information to unknown contacts.

Alabama Department of Revenue

The state has a website where you can check the status of your refund but you must wait at least six weeks after filing your return to get an update. You can also call the daytime refund status line at 334-309-2612.

