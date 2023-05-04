Alabama Hospital Association says Atlanta shooting points to larger issue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Hospital Association says the shooting that unfolded at an Atlanta medical complex Wednesday points to a larger issue.

“It’s really disturbing,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “It reinforces, however, the challenge that employees are now facing in hospitals where violence is certainly not unknown.”

The hospital official said medical staff must train for these difficult situations. They are not just protecting themselves, but the patients they care for, which can sometimes be tricky.

“You’ve got people in hospital beds and they may not be mobile,” he said.

Every hospital in the state has a disaster plan or active shooter plan, according to Williamson. A growing number of medical facilities also have metal detectors. Still, similar shootings have happened in Alabama.

One of the most recent attacks on a medical facility in the state was in 2018 at UAB Highlands Hospital. One person was killed and another was injured, then the alleged shooter turned the gun on himself.

The Birmingham shooting happened in an office space, while the Atlanta shooting happened in a waiting room.

Williamson said he wants people who notice anything suspicious to report it to staff.

“Follow the advice and direction that’s given to you by the hospital staff because they’re there to try to protect not only their patients, but anybody in that facility,” he said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.